Solution Focused Severe Trauma And Stress Recovery Work

Monday, 1 July 2019, 6:46 pm
Press Release: Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust

Solution Focused Severe Trauma And Stress Recovery Work Presented by worldwide renowned psychotherapist, performance coach and author
John Henden.


A great workshop which teaches simple-to-learn-and-apply-tools and techniques, for recovery across the whole severe trauma range, applicable to adult survivors of child abuse and neglect, in their journey to full recovery.


• Youth suicide across NZ is at record levels: the highest stats in the OECD ( 15.6 per 100,000). Often, suicidal thoughts and feelings can result from unresolved or undeclared trauma


• School counsellors and youth workers are urged to attend: if we can help our young people deal effectively with traumatic experiences, not only can the suicide rate be reduced but they can go on to live mentally healthy


“Past courses I have attended in this subject area have pussy-footed around the edges, giving loads of statistics, demographic data and all the symptoms that victims can experience. John Henden cuts to the quick, giving participants easy to use tools & techniques and talks about recovery. Thank you for a most practical and helpful workshop”- Past testimony

Early-bird entry tickets until the 15th of July : $180
Harbour View Lounge, Edgar Centre, Dunedin.
29th to 30th of July 2019


About John Henden : Distinguished UK Psychotherapist which focuses solely on trauma recovery and suicide prevention. John Henden Consultancy ® delivers coaching sessions, psychotherapy, suicide prevention skills, trauma-recovery approaches and a wide variety of techniques to enrich wellbeing and get an edge over barriers and difficulties in life. John Henden is also the author of worldwide best-selling book “Preventing Suicide: the solution focused approach” , renowned for its “well-laid out concepts and helpful for anyone in crisis”




To register:
https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/solution-focused-approach-to-severe-trauma-stress-recovery/dunedin?fbclid=IwAR3WhPGgLtnIENOy35sLmv_y3Fg0AJPfz_IOXwiTZyIJZgAALBPQNr-1MqA


For more information be sure to check out : www.lifematters.org.nz

