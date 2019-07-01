Solution Focused Severe Trauma And Stress Recovery Work

Solution Focused Severe Trauma And Stress Recovery Work Presented by worldwide renowned psychotherapist, performance coach and author

John Henden.



“ A great workshop which teaches simple-to-learn-and-apply-tools and techniques, for recovery across the whole severe trauma range, applicable to adult survivors of child abuse and neglect, in their journey to full recovery.”



• Youth suicide across NZ is at record levels: the highest stats in the OECD ( 15.6 per 100,000). Often, suicidal thoughts and feelings can result from unresolved or undeclared trauma



• School counsellors and youth workers are urged to attend: if we can help our young people deal effectively with traumatic experiences, not only can the suicide rate be reduced but they can go on to live mentally healthy



“Past courses I have attended in this subject area have pussy-footed around the edges, giving loads of statistics, demographic data and all the symptoms that victims can experience. John Henden cuts to the quick, giving participants easy to use tools & techniques and talks about recovery. Thank you for a most practical and helpful workshop”- Past testimony

Early-bird entry tickets until the 15th of July : $180

Harbour View Lounge, Edgar Centre, Dunedin.

29th to 30th of July 2019



About John Henden : Distinguished UK Psychotherapist which focuses solely on trauma recovery and suicide prevention. John Henden Consultancy ® delivers coaching sessions, psychotherapy, suicide prevention skills, trauma-recovery approaches and a wide variety of techniques to enrich wellbeing and get an edge over barriers and difficulties in life. John Henden is also the author of worldwide best-selling book “Preventing Suicide: the solution focused approach” , renowned for its “well-laid out concepts and helpful for anyone in crisis”









