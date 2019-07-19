Enabling Love: Updates on services and app progress



Enabling Love is glad to announce that we will be having our first Movie night for the year on Monday the 29th of July at 7pm. We will all meet and vote on the movie to be viewed. Please go to our website for more information on the movie night and ticketing.

The movie night is back due to popular demand after the members requested it. New members and members of the public are welcome to attend.

Enabling Love has been working on a number of different projects over the last few months that will benefit the wider New Zealand public in terms of dating and forming friendships for life.

Earlier last year we announced that we working in partnership with Otago Polytechnic since September last year to develop a Dating App that would be inclusive in terms of the disability community, and the wider New Zealand public. We can inform you that the App development is progressing well, and in the next month or so will be announcing the trials of the App. We have a meeting with the app developers within the next two weeks to discuss the Apps development process.

Enabling Love has recently received charity status and has been working with Ministry of Internal Affairs to get funding for our new services nationwide, which will include a 6-week dating education course, and a one on one matchmaking service which we are still working on getting off the ground in the near future. We are working very hard on getting the right infrastructure in place to ensure our new services get off the ground to benefit the wider public and the disability community, and as efficiently as possible. Working with both the public and private sectors to advance our services.







The Coffee Club has been very successful and we hope to take this into other regions. The coffee club has allowed people to enjoy others’ company in an open and safe environment, with all the members going always enjoying themselves. The Coffee Club has been pivotal to creating friendships and bonds that will stay for life. The Coffee Club is every Thursday so please check the website for the venue.

We have also been talking to a disability organisation in Tauranga about presenting at their event in October, and will be talking to that community about what their needs are when it comes to dating and friendship, also we intend to continue to consult nationally with the wider public and the disability community as to what their needs are, and in order to expand nationally we are going to need to co-ordinate with local agencies, and member of the public over the next few years, progress is well under way.

The plans are to set up office in the CBD so that members and the wider public can easily access our services, also as part of the App redevelopment we are also updating our website for easier access which Otago Polytechnic has been doing a fabulous job on.

Our team got selected into the top 20 of the Challenger Series this year which is run by Dunedin Start Up who have been supporting us since we were founded. Without their support we wouldn’t be were we are right now.

Our CEO Joshua Perry has just completed the Co-Starters course through Dunedin Start up to help with building our plans for the next few years. It was very challenging but very rewarding. The course was from May till presentation night in July.

We look forward to giving you an update at the end of September as to how we are getting on with our service development goals.



