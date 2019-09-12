News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Education units support future workforce

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 11:36 am
Press Release: Capital and Coast District Health Board

12 September 2019

Nursing students are receiving enhanced training and support through the latest Dedicated Education Units (DEUs) at Wellington Regional Hospital and the Mental Health, Addictions and Intellectual Disability Service (MHAIDS).

Capital & Coast DHB’s suite of DEUs gives student nurses supported work placements, hands-on experience in a busy ward setting, and access to dedicated mentors who provide support and feedback.

The model has proved popular with students – who value the thoroughness of the clinical learning environment, the consistency of dedicated mentors, and greater engagement with the clinical liaison nurses.

“The DEU gives the student the opportunity and experience, in a variety of health care settings, to practice like a registered nurse. This prepares them for their career in the health sector,” said Whitireia Academic Liaison Nurse Marcella Gregan.

“The DEU has been a very rewarding initiative for both students and staff in NICU,” added Rosemary Escott, NICU Nurse Manager. “It has meant that the students have an excellent clinical and mentoring platform, and the staff have a knowledgeable resource as support.”

ends

Find more from Capital and Coast District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
