ational symposium to put spotlight on tackling Māori oral health inequities



Some of Aotearoa’s most influential Māori health leaders and health equity experts will gather next week to discuss ways to urgently address the country’s inequitable oral health system.

The Māori Oral Health Equity Symposium will be held on October 3 and 4 in Wellington at Te Wharewaka o Pōneke.

The event aims to generate critical discussion and wide-ranging solutions that results in an equity-focused action plan.



“There will be a strong emphasis on the role of Māori-led solutions, and Māori oral health providers, delivering culturally safe and clinically competent oral health services that benefit everyone,” says Dr Justin Wall, who chairs the Māori Oral Health Quality Improvement Group – the hosts of the symposium.

Associate Minister of Health (Māori) and Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare will launch the symposium by giving the opening address.

Other speakers during the two-day event will include Dr Moana Jackson, Professor Peter Crampton, Professor Louise Signal and John Whaanga (Deputy Director-General, Māori at the Ministry of Health).

The symposium will also offer attendees a chance to visit a local dental facility in Cannons Creek, run by Ora Toa (a Māori PHO), to see what equitable Māori oral health care provision looks like in action.



