News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Research grants top $74 million on World Heart Day

Monday, 30 September 2019, 8:10 am
Press Release: The Heart Foundation

The Heart Foundation today announced $3.7 million dollars of funding for heart research and specialist training for New Zealand cardiologists, bringing the total awarded by the charity since its formation in 1968, to more than $74 million dollars.

Heart Foundation Medical Director, Dr Gerry Devlin, is delighted to be able to announce such a huge investment in life-saving heart research on World Heart Day.

“We’re especially proud to make these announcements on World Heart Day and, with the support of Sky City, to be able to light Auckland’s Sky Tower red this evening, joining with our global heart community, and paying tribute to all who have lost a loved one to heart disease.”

“Heart disease is New Zealand’s biggest killer. With our ongoing commitment to supporting research, we can keep saving lives and improve the quality of life for the 180,000 New Zealanders living with heart disease.”

“We’ve come a long way, with a 75 per cent reduction in deaths from heart disease since we started our work. But heart disease still claims over 6,000 lives in New Zealand each year and one preventable death is one too many. Heart disease also impacts significantly on the day to day activities of Kiwis.”

This year the Heart Foundation has awarded 36 research grants across the bench-to-bedside spectrum, including new treatments, structural interventions and prevention.

Dr Phil Adamson, Heart Foundation Senior Fellow, will lead a team of Kiwi researchers trying to find out how long to give blood-thinning treatments to heart attack survivors.

Dr Steve Waqanivavalagi receives a Postgraduate Scholarship to continue his work engineering tissue heart valves in the lab to help make the valves last a patient’s lifetime.

Dr Helen Eyles, has been awarded a Heart Foundation Senior Fellowship and Project Grant to come up with real-world solutions to improve the diets in our children and tamariki.

Other research will tackle issues such as improving New Zealander’s nutrition, the Heart Foundation’s ongoing support with the development of a Rheumatic Fever vaccine and identifying early kidney damage after heart failure.

The awards include 1 Programme Grant, 7 Project Grants, 12 Fellowships and Scholarships, 4 Small Project Grants, 2 Grant-in-Aid Grants and 5 Travel Grants. Five Summer Studentships were also awarded to the Medical Schools at the University of Auckland and the University of Otago.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The Heart Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 