New measles cases confirmed in Hamilton makes Waikato 23

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 4:19 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

The Medical Officer of Health Dr Richard Hoskins has confirmed two new measles cases today (3 October 2019) taking Waikato numbers to 23 since 1 August 2019 (total cases since January 2019 is 37).

We have updated our measles page: www.waikatodhb.health.nz/measles. Updates on this page are frequent due to the measles outbreak in Auckland and Waikato.

Dr Hoskins says one of the confirmed cases was at three bars in town in the very early hours of Sunday morning 29 September 2019 and others in the bars at these times should check their immunity and watch out for symptoms:

- The Bank Sunday 00:00hrs to 02:00hrs

- Back Bar Sunday 01:00hrs to 02:30hrs

- Outback Sunday 1:30hrs to 03:00hrs

Please see our measles website for an example letter that a contact of a measles case would receive. In this letter it has a table that helps people answer: How do I know whether I or my child is immune?

The signs of measles are a fever, runny nose, cough, sore red eyes or rash. If you are worried that you or your family have symptoms or have been close to someone with measles you need to stay at home and call your nurse, doctor, or Healthline (0800 611 166).

Please red through this whānau pack for more information that has:

- A fact sheet for people with suspected measles:

- A fact sheet for close contacts and quarantine information

- A quick guide to measles for patients

- Translated messages promoting Healthline Interpreters.

More vaccine is secured for New Zealand; until it arrives the national priority for vaccine is ensuring children under 5 years of age receive their on-time immunisation at 15 months and 4 years.


