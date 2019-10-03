Measles update 3 October
New measles cases were confirmed yesterday in a previous
media release, taking the total number of Southern DHB cases
to 57.
Of the seven new cases confirmed this afternoon five are Queenstown residents, one is an Oamaru resident and one is a Dunedin resident.
Total cases for each location is:
Dunedin: 2
Oamaru: 1
Wanaka: 2
Queenstown: 52
Public Health South have been investigating locations visited by measles cases while they were infectious. Direct close contacts of measles cases are contacted in person as part of this investigation but the list below covers other places where members of the public may have been infected.
This list is in addition to
the locations named yesterday. They can be found on the
Southern DHB website here: https://www.southernhealth.nz/publications/new-measles-cases-queenstown-wanaka-and-dunedin
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Oamaru
|Waitaki Boys High School cross
country event
Waitaki Boys High School Social Centre
|Thursday 26 September
|Afternoon
|Northside New World Oamaru
|Thursday 26 September
|4.30 - 6.00pm
|Waitaki Boys High School Social Centre
|Thursday 26 September
|4.00 - 6.00pm
|ANZ Bank Oamaru
|Friday 27 September
|Lunch
|North End Pharmacy
|Friday 27 September
|Lunch
|Northside New World
|Friday 27 September
|3.00 - 4.30pm
|Oamaru Doctors
| Saturday 28
September
|10.00 – 11.30am
|Dunedin:
|Business 114
Tutorial
Business 114 Lecture
Laws 101
|Tuesday 24 September
|11.00-12.00pm
12.00-2.00pm
2.00-3.00pm
|140D Harbour Terrace (student units)
|Friday 27 September
|Evening
|Robertson Library
|Thursday 26 September
|During the day
|Marsh Study Centre
|Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September
|During the day
|The Wooden Table
café
(Mosgiel)
|Saturday 28 September
|Morning
|Meridian Mall
|Wednesday 25 September
|Morning
|Carey’s Bay
Hotel
(Port Chalmers)
|Thursday 26 September
|Lunch
Locations are publicised to raise awareness of measles in your community and alert vulnerable and unvaccinated people to the risk of transmission. Vulnerable people include pregnant women, babies and immune compromised people such as those undergoing treatment for cancer.
If asked by public health to be isolated then please do so. This will help contain the outbreak and protect vulnerable people who are susceptible as they are unable to be vaccinated.
Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to measles should watch out for symptoms and isolate themselves immediately if they start to get sick. Please call your GP practice in advance if you are seeking care.
Measles symptoms include cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, fever followed a few days later by a rash.
Unvaccinated people who have had direct contact with measles cases should get advice from Healthline on 0800 611 116.
The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up to date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand
For more information on measles please visit the Ministry of Health website.