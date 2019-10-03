News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Measles update 3 October

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Southern District Health Board

New measles cases were confirmed yesterday in a previous media release, taking the total number of Southern DHB cases to 57.
Of the seven new cases confirmed this afternoon five are Queenstown residents, one is an Oamaru resident and one is a Dunedin resident.

Total cases for each location is:

Dunedin: 2
Oamaru: 1
Wanaka: 2
Queenstown: 52

Public Health South have been investigating locations visited by measles cases while they were infectious. Direct close contacts of measles cases are contacted in person as part of this investigation but the list below covers other places where members of the public may have been infected.

This list is in addition to the locations named yesterday. They can be found on the Southern DHB website here: https://www.southernhealth.nz/publications/new-measles-cases-queenstown-wanaka-and-dunedin

LocationDateTime
Oamaru
Waitaki Boys High School cross country event
Waitaki Boys High School Social Centre		Thursday 26 SeptemberAfternoon
Northside New World Oamaru Thursday 26 September4.30 - 6.00pm
Waitaki Boys High School Social Centre Thursday 26 September4.00 - 6.00pm
ANZ Bank Oamaru Friday 27 SeptemberLunch
North End Pharmacy Friday 27 SeptemberLunch
Northside New World Friday 27 September3.00 - 4.30pm
Oamaru Doctors Saturday 28 September
10.00 – 11.30am
Dunedin:
Business 114 Tutorial
Business 114 Lecture
Laws 101		Tuesday 24 September11.00-12.00pm
12.00-2.00pm
2.00-3.00pm
140D Harbour Terrace (student units)Friday 27 SeptemberEvening
Robertson LibraryThursday 26 SeptemberDuring the day
Marsh Study CentreSaturday 28 and Sunday 29 SeptemberDuring the day
The Wooden Table café
(Mosgiel)		Saturday 28 SeptemberMorning
Meridian Mall Wednesday 25 SeptemberMorning
Carey’s Bay Hotel
(Port Chalmers) 		Thursday 26 SeptemberLunch

Locations are publicised to raise awareness of measles in your community and alert vulnerable and unvaccinated people to the risk of transmission. Vulnerable people include pregnant women, babies and immune compromised people such as those undergoing treatment for cancer.

If asked by public health to be isolated then please do so. This will help contain the outbreak and protect vulnerable people who are susceptible as they are unable to be vaccinated.

Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to measles should watch out for symptoms and isolate themselves immediately if they start to get sick. Please call your GP practice in advance if you are seeking care.

Measles symptoms include cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, fever followed a few days later by a rash.

Unvaccinated people who have had direct contact with measles cases should get advice from Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up to date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand

For more information on measles please visit the Ministry of Health website.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Southern District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 