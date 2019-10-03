Measles update 3 October

New measles cases were confirmed yesterday in a previous media release, taking the total number of Southern DHB cases to 57.

Of the seven new cases confirmed this afternoon five are Queenstown residents, one is an Oamaru resident and one is a Dunedin resident.

Total cases for each location is:

Dunedin: 2

Oamaru: 1

Wanaka: 2

Queenstown: 52

Public Health South have been investigating locations visited by measles cases while they were infectious. Direct close contacts of measles cases are contacted in person as part of this investigation but the list below covers other places where members of the public may have been infected.

This list is in addition to the locations named yesterday. They can be found on the Southern DHB website here: https://www.southernhealth.nz/publications/new-measles-cases-queenstown-wanaka-and-dunedin



Location Date Time Oamaru Waitaki Boys High School cross country event

Waitaki Boys High School Social Centre Thursday 26 September Afternoon Northside New World Oamaru Thursday 26 September 4.30 - 6.00pm Waitaki Boys High School Social Centre Thursday 26 September 4.00 - 6.00pm ANZ Bank Oamaru Friday 27 September Lunch North End Pharmacy Friday 27 September Lunch Northside New World Friday 27 September 3.00 - 4.30pm

Oamaru Doctors Saturday 28 September

10.00 – 11.30am

Dunedin: Business 114 Tutorial

Business 114 Lecture

Laws 101 Tuesday 24 September 11.00-12.00pm

12.00-2.00pm

2.00-3.00pm 140D Harbour Terrace (student units) Friday 27 September Evening Robertson Library Thursday 26 September During the day Marsh Study Centre Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September During the day The Wooden Table café

(Mosgiel) Saturday 28 September Morning Meridian Mall Wednesday 25 September Morning Carey’s Bay Hotel

(Port Chalmers) Thursday 26 September Lunch

Locations are publicised to raise awareness of measles in your community and alert vulnerable and unvaccinated people to the risk of transmission. Vulnerable people include pregnant women, babies and immune compromised people such as those undergoing treatment for cancer.

If asked by public health to be isolated then please do so. This will help contain the outbreak and protect vulnerable people who are susceptible as they are unable to be vaccinated.

Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to measles should watch out for symptoms and isolate themselves immediately if they start to get sick. Please call your GP practice in advance if you are seeking care.

Measles symptoms include cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, fever followed a few days later by a rash.

Unvaccinated people who have had direct contact with measles cases should get advice from Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up to date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand

For more information on measles please visit the Ministry of Health website.

© Scoop Media

