News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Five Ways with Strawberries Through Spring and Summer

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 2:11 pm
Press Release: 5 Plus A Day



Strawberry Fruit Salad


AUCKLAND, Wednesday 16th October 2019: The taste of summer is finally here with plump New Zealand-grown strawberries now on sale and plenty of ways to enjoy eating them throughout the day.

Strawberries are one of nature’s most versatile fruit and can be added to breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert or as a delicious snack.

To celebrate the launch of this year’s strawberry season, The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust is encouraging Kiwis to try new recipes and make the most of these tasty morsels while they’re at their peak.

Strawberries are a good source of Vitamin C – one cup of them (175g) will provide 200 per cent of your recommended daily intake! They are also a source of dietary fibre, folate, niacin and contain potassium, all of which contribute to good health and vitality.

5+ A Day Senior Account Manager Stephanie Wrathall says breakfast is a great opportunity to increase the amount of fresh fruit in our diets. The Trust’s latest research found 39 per cent of Kiwis said breakfast was their weak point when it came to eating fresh produce.

Adding strawberries at breakfast is a great way to start the day and a way to get a head start on your 5+ A Day.

Around 8000 tonnes of strawberries are grown in New Zealand every year – 90 per cent of which are sold to local consumers.

Strawberry Growers New Zealand Inc Executive Manager Michael Ahern says crop volumes are on par with last year, barring any significant weather events. “Volumes will build throughout October and peak around mid-November to mid-December. Growers always pray for warm and dry weather at this time of year and so far, the plants are all looking pretty good.”

Strawberries don’t ripen or sweeten any further once they’re picked, so great care and skill goes into harvesting each berry and getting them to consumers as quickly as possible.

“About 65 per cent of production comes out of Auckland and a further 15 per cent out of Waikato,” Ahern says. “But we do have growers spread across the country and as far south as Waimate. Basically Auckland growers are pretty well done by Christmas and the others can grow through until March and April.”

Whether sweet or savoury, we have some great ideas for your five ways with strawberries:

• Make strawberries the hero of your breakfast fruit salad.
• Strawberries pair incredibly well with walnuts, cranberries and feta cheese. Add handfuls of green lettuce or spinach to create an amazing salad for your lunch.
• Remember strawberries are delicious to snack on just as they are. Keep a punnet handy to graze on during the day.
• At dinner mix strawberries, rocket and asparagus along with goat’s cheese and spring onion to create a delicious evening meal or as a colourful side dish.
• For dessert, who could go past a mouth-watering strawberry crumble. Add a dollop of yoghurt and you’ll be in strawberry heaven.

Now is definitely the time to buy and enjoy this fantastic fruit while it lasts. So grab a punnet of strawberries today and savour them morning, noon and night.
About 5+ A Day
The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust was established in 2007 for the benefit of all Kiwis, especially children. The Trust is committed to increasing the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables for better health in all New Zealanders. We encourage all Kiwis to eat five or more servings of colourful, fresh fruit and vegetables every day for good health. Our key messages are in line with our Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation’s recommendations. The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust is funded by voluntary contributions from New Zealand’s pan produce industry.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from 5 Plus A Day on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 