News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

1 NEWS OIA release on tobacco sales cause for hope

Friday, 18 October 2019, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

Yesterday a journalist from 1 NEWS published statistics reflecting the sharp decline in tobacco sales since 2016. This information was released to 1 NEWS under the Official Information Act and it is welcome news to the National Tobacco Control Advocacy Coordination Service at Hāpai te Hauora.

"This reflects a worldwide decrease in tobacco sales," says Mihi Blair, GM for the National Tobacco Control Advocacy Service. "These statistics contribute further evidence to support the efficacy of key measures such as excise tax on tobacco products and age restrictions as successful strategies to drive these harmful products out of our communities."

"Unfortunately, tobacco remains as difficult to quit as ever, and people must receive the support they need in order to live tobacco-free lives" continues Blair. "We do not deny the negative consequences for whānau who struggle to quit, and are therefore financially impacted by funding their addiction as prices rices every year."

Hāpai supports actions which will ensure tobacco is phased out from our communities including supply reduction, removal of nicotine from smokes and widespread provision of harm reduction products.

Blair explains "We need to make sure that people don’t go back to tobacco which still kills over 5000 people a year. The next steps towards successfully reaching Smokefree 2025 will come through a combination of compassionate, effective treatment of tobacco addiction and courageous policy to reduce the availability of tobacco in our communities."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hapai Te Hauora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 