Sorry, in NZ CBD is 'prescription only'

In 2006 Helen Clark laid the foundation for a thriving hemp industry in New Zealand and here we are 13 years later still battling to get CBD into the hands of the people that most need it.

Luckily there are superheros out there fighting the good fight on your behalf.

Sally King is the General Manager of the New Zealand Medicinal Cannabis Council. Marco interviews her below and asks "What does she think the CBD Economy would look like, if it was indeed enabled."

https://youtu.be/CHcF3xtNWDE



