Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Parliament: Oral Questions - 30 July 2019

Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 11:44 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 30 July 2019

1. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made about dialysis and cardiac facilities at Middlemore Hospital?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does he stand by all his Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

3. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does the Interim Cancer Action Plan he is finalising, include the establishment of a national cancer agency; if not, why not?

4. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister for Social Development: What recent initiatives has she announced about supporting young people towards employment?

5. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does he stand by all his Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

6. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he accept that Government spending decisions involve trade-offs; if so, does he stand by his statement “these things are not trade-offs against one another”, in relation to the Government spending $7 million on Artists in Schools and not reinstating $6.5 million for cochlear implants?

7. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Revenue: What advice has he seen in relation to the auto-calculation of tax refunds for individuals?

8. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: Is this Government acting with urgency to address housing issues; if so, is she aware today is the six-month anniversary of the announcement of a KiwiBuild recalibration that would take a few weeks?

9. Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister for Economic Development: Does he believe that job creation is an important indicator of the Government’s economic development performance; if so, did the latest household labour force survey show an increase or decrease in the number of jobs?



10. GARETH HUGHES to the Minister for Building and Construction: Does she think there is a role for innovative, sustainable housing options such as tiny houses to address the housing shortage in New Zealand and promote better use of available land?

11. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she agree that there has been a 155 percent increase in the number of Emergency Housing Special Needs Grants as a direct result of her Government’s policies?

12. Hon DAVID BENNETT to the Minister of Corrections: What is the current prison population, and how does that compare to July 2017?

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Office of the Clerk on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Claims Of Bullying, Harassment, Illegality: 'Hands off our Tamariki' Hīkoi In Wellington

Despite facing 18 inquiries over the last 30 years, hundreds of families say investigations into the department of Oranga Tamariki, formerly known as CYFS, do not go far enough.

They are calling on the government to conduct a wider investigation into what they say is a toxic culture within the department.

Many of them will be part of a nationwide hīkoi or march calling for change at Oranga Tamariki which will take place today - as the group 'Hands off our Tamariki' delivers an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson demanding that the state "stop stealing Māori children". More>>

 

Non Nominations: National's Nathan Guy Won't Stand In 2020

Otaki MP Hon Nathan Guy will not be seeking re-election next year and will instead be retiring from politics. More>>

OMV Drilling Application: Protesters Slam Lack Of Climate Change Consideration

Members of Oil Free Otago are gathering outside the Distinction Hotel in Dunedin at midday with their mouths taped shut in protest of Austrian oil giant, OMV. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict… More>>

ALSO:

And Same-Day Enrolment: Referendums Framework Bill Introduced To Parliament

A Bill enabling the cannabis referendum to be held with the 2020 General Election has been introduced to Parliament. More>>

ALSO:

Deputy PM's Press Conference: Get Off My Lawn

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters lead Monday's post-cabinet press conference as PM Jacinda Ardern is travelling on her visit to Tokelau following a stop in Samoa. More>>

ALSO:

Anchor Projects And Residential Red Zone: Draft Council/Govt Settlement For Christchurch

For the past few months, senior Council and Crown officials have been negotiating a Global Settlement to resolve all the outstanding issues from the 2013 Cost Sharing Agreement the two parties signed. More>>

ALSO:

National Party Conference: $200m Cancer Fund And Cancer Agency

“That’s why today we are committing an extra $200 million over four years for cancer medicines... I’m also committing to a National Cancer Agency. This would be independent of the Ministry of Health and will focus on greater accountability and consistency of access across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 