Parliament: Oral Questions - 30 July 2019

1. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made about dialysis and cardiac facilities at Middlemore Hospital?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does he stand by all his Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

3. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does the Interim Cancer Action Plan he is finalising, include the establishment of a national cancer agency; if not, why not?

4. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister for Social Development: What recent initiatives has she announced about supporting young people towards employment?

5. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does he stand by all his Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

6. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he accept that Government spending decisions involve trade-offs; if so, does he stand by his statement “these things are not trade-offs against one another”, in relation to the Government spending $7 million on Artists in Schools and not reinstating $6.5 million for cochlear implants?

7. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Revenue: What advice has he seen in relation to the auto-calculation of tax refunds for individuals?

8. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: Is this Government acting with urgency to address housing issues; if so, is she aware today is the six-month anniversary of the announcement of a KiwiBuild recalibration that would take a few weeks?

9. Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister for Economic Development: Does he believe that job creation is an important indicator of the Government’s economic development performance; if so, did the latest household labour force survey show an increase or decrease in the number of jobs?







10. GARETH HUGHES to the Minister for Building and Construction: Does she think there is a role for innovative, sustainable housing options such as tiny houses to address the housing shortage in New Zealand and promote better use of available land?

11. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she agree that there has been a 155 percent increase in the number of Emergency Housing Special Needs Grants as a direct result of her Government’s policies?

12. Hon DAVID BENNETT to the Minister of Corrections: What is the current prison population, and how does that compare to July 2017?

