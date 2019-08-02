NATO Secretary-General to visit New Zealand

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister

MP for Mt Albert



2 August 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will visit New Zealand from August 5-6.

“This is an opportunity to discuss global security challenges such as terrorism, maritime security and cybersecurity, as well as ways to boost the involvement of women in peace and security initiatives,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“New Zealand has supported NATO-led efforts to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan since 2001 and in June we refocused our deployment to reduce personnel on the ground and pursue new positions to enhance the involvement of women, including in peace negotiations and post-conflict processes.

“Mr Stoltenberg is visiting New Zealand for the first time in his role as NATO Secretary-General, having previously visited as Norwegian Prime Minister,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Secretary-General Stoltenberg has engagements in Christchurch and Wellington.

