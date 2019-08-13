Parliament

Crown and Moriori initial a Deed of Settlement

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 2:37 pm
The Crown and Moriori initialled a Deed of Settlement today at Parliament, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little has announced. Moriori is an imi (tribe) of Rēkohu (Chatham Island) and Rangihaute (Pitt Island).

“Today’s deed initialling brings us closer to settling the historical Treaty of Waitangi claims of Moriori. The redress includes a Crown apology, agreed historical account and cultural and commercial redress for historical breaches of the Treaty. The settlement package represents a great deal of hard work and commitment by Moriori to move forward,” Andrew Little said.

The settlement package includes a total value of $18 million in financial redress and the transfer of sites of significance to Moriori as cultural redress.

“This settlement package provides groundwork for the cultural, social and economic future of Moriori. I look forward to signing the Moriori Deed of Settlement early next year,” said Andrew Little.

A copy of the Moriori initialled Deed of Settlement will be available online at 3.00PM at: https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/moriori/

ends

