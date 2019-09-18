Parliament: Oral Questions - 18 September 2019

Oral Questions - 18 September 2019



Questions to Ministers

1. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the performance of the New Zealand Superannuation Fund?

2. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions regarding the cannabis referendum?

3. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Minister of Immigration: Is he satisfied with the performance of the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme?

4. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Education: What action is the Government taking to make sure that New Zealand history is taught in schools and kura?

5. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions?

6. Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister for Economic Development: Does he consider a strong manufacturing sector to be an important indicator of a strong economy: if so, is he concerned that manufacturing has contracted two months in a row for the first time since 2012?

7. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Immigration: What announcements has the Minister made this week regarding changes to the temporary work visa system?

8. TODD MULLER to the Minister of Agriculture: Does he stand by his statement in the House on 27 August that, in stating the cost to farmers of meeting the Government’s proposed new water policies would be 1 to 2 percent, “My estimate was based on my personal experience and talking with farmers. It was a guesstimate.” and, if so, has he received any official advice that has changed his “guesstimate”?

9. Hon SCOTT SIMPSON to the Minister for the Environment: Has he received a copy of the August 2019 Landcare Research report, “Impact testing of a proposed suspended sediment attribute: identifying erosion and sediment control mitigations to meet proposed sediment attribute bottom lines and the costs and benefits of those mitigations” and, if so, does the report state, “The Clutha catchment has the largest reduction in level of nitrogen leaching, because its entire area is afforested to meet the sediment reduction target”?

10. CHLÖE SWARBRICK to the Minister of Conservation: What does Conservation Week – Te Wiki Tiaki Ao Turoa, with its theme “Nature needs us”, aim to achieve?

11. MATT DOOCEY to the Associate Minister of Health: Does she stand by her statements in relation to the measles outbreak, “There is no shortage of vaccines” and “there’s no issue with supply”?

12. LAWRENCE YULE to the Minister of Transport: Does he expect the Civil Aviation Authority to act in an open and transparent manner?

