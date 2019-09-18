Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Parliament: Oral Questions - 18 September 2019

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 11:42 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 18 September 2019


Questions to Ministers

1. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the performance of the New Zealand Superannuation Fund?

2. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions regarding the cannabis referendum?

3. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Minister of Immigration: Is he satisfied with the performance of the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme?

4. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Education: What action is the Government taking to make sure that New Zealand history is taught in schools and kura?

5. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions?

6. Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister for Economic Development: Does he consider a strong manufacturing sector to be an important indicator of a strong economy: if so, is he concerned that manufacturing has contracted two months in a row for the first time since 2012?

7. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Immigration: What announcements has the Minister made this week regarding changes to the temporary work visa system?

8. TODD MULLER to the Minister of Agriculture: Does he stand by his statement in the House on 27 August that, in stating the cost to farmers of meeting the Government’s proposed new water policies would be 1 to 2 percent, “My estimate was based on my personal experience and talking with farmers. It was a guesstimate.” and, if so, has he received any official advice that has changed his “guesstimate”?

9. Hon SCOTT SIMPSON to the Minister for the Environment: Has he received a copy of the August 2019 Landcare Research report, “Impact testing of a proposed suspended sediment attribute: identifying erosion and sediment control mitigations to meet proposed sediment attribute bottom lines and the costs and benefits of those mitigations” and, if so, does the report state, “The Clutha catchment has the largest reduction in level of nitrogen leaching, because its entire area is afforested to meet the sediment reduction target”?

10. CHLÖE SWARBRICK to the Minister of Conservation: What does Conservation Week – Te Wiki Tiaki Ao Turoa, with its theme “Nature needs us”, aim to achieve?

11. MATT DOOCEY to the Associate Minister of Health: Does she stand by her statements in relation to the measles outbreak, “There is no shortage of vaccines” and “there’s no issue with supply”?

12. LAWRENCE YULE to the Minister of Transport: Does he expect the Civil Aviation Authority to act in an open and transparent manner?

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Office of the Clerk on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Saudi Oil Refinery Crisis

So the US and the Saudis claim to have credible evidence that those Weapons of Oil Destruction came from Iran, their current bogey now that Saddam Hussein is no longer available.

Evidently, the world has learned nothing from the invasion of Iraq in 2003 when dodgy US intel was wheeled out to justify the invasion of Iraq, thereby giving birth to ISIS and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. More>>

 

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 