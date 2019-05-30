Have your say on the Veterans’ Support Amendment Bill

The Social Services and Community Committee is calling for public submissions on the Veterans’ Support Amendment Bill.

Veterans who are injured or become ill as a result of qualifying operational service are eligible for services and support from Veterans’ Affairs. Under the Veterans’ Support Act 2014, the criteria for qualifying operational service for veterans were changed. A broad range of operational and environmental threats are now covered, whereas the previous legislation (the War Pensions Act 1954) only covered service in war and emergencies.



Section 9 of the Veterans’ Support Act authorises the responsible Minister to declare that a particular deployment is operational service. This applies to declarations for deployments that are current at the time of the declaration. The bill would amend section 9 to allow the Minister to make a declaration for deployments that have ended, regardless of whether the deployment began before or after the commencement of the Act.

Send your submission on the bill by midnight on Monday 3 June 2019.

