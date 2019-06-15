Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

National Maori Authority Chair slams David Seymour

Saturday, 15 June 2019, 5:07 pm
Press Release: Maori Council

The Chair of the National Maori Authority, Matthew Tukaki, has come out swinging against ACT MP David Seymour and called him out for his comments when it comes to hate speech:

“David Seymour is doing nothing more the running a protection racket for those who would think it’s their right to call me a nigger – yes I said it; nigger. That was just one of the many vile responses I received after I called out Hobsons Pledge for targeting Maori in near everything published on their website and publicly through statements.” National Maori Authority Chair and Executive Director of the Maori Council, Matthew Tukaki.

“If it was up to this small-minded irrelevant politician who does nothing more than bark at cars then pretty much it’s open season on the sort of hate speech that we all need to fight back against. To suggested people should not be called out and held to account for insulting speech – let’s face it hate speech – then it just gives license for racism and degeneration of mostly peoples of color. Well I say to David Seymour if you were black and someone called you a nigger, or a fat black bas*&d or a black c*(t you’d want to have some protection and right of legal challenge. That’s what some people have called me as a result of our pushing back against Hobsons Pledge.” Tukaki said

“Yes we do need laws in place to fight back against these people because no one should have the right to call any person of color a nigger or anything else of that ilk in today’s New Zealand.” Tukaki said

“I say to the electors of Epsom – how would you feel if that was your dad, son, father, daughter, sister, brother or grandparent that was called those things? What about your own kids being called those names? Where does it stop?”



NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

