Inquiry into Operation Burnham - US Government material
Friday, 28 June 2019, 1:42 pm
Press Release: Inquiry into Operation Burnham
Inquiry into Operation Burnham - Minute No 18 re release of
US Government material on Operation Burnham
This Minute
sets out the Inquiry’s approach to publishing United
States Government material released under the United States
Freedom of Information Act. This includes the report of the
United States army investigation into Operation Burnham and
three video clips taken from the weapons systems video of
Apache helicopters operating on the night of 21/22 August
2010.
Minute_No_18_of_Inquiry.pdf
