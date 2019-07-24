Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Spaces of Belonging Research Report Launch

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 4:56 pm
Press Release: Disabled Persons Assembly


Disabled Persons Assembly/Imagine Better/Waikato University

Media Release 24 July 2019

Understanding why and where disabled people feel they belong and don’t belong is the focus of a joint Spaces of Belonging research report launched last night by the Disabled Persons Assembly (DPA), Imagine Better, and the University of Waikato.

Previous research on disabled people’s experiences of inclusion and exclusion often focuses on whether or not disabled people are physically present in a range of spaces. While increasing numbers of disabled people in the community may suggest that inclusion is being achieved, what it doesn’t show us is: do they feel they involved? Listened to? Valued? It doesn’t get to the heart of the matter - do they feel like they belong?

The research is unique in that it focuses on people’s feelings about their everyday spaces and places.

Researcher Dr Esther Woodbury says, "by centring the concept of 'belonging' in our research, we challenge the idea that disabled people being physically present in everyday spaces is noteworthy.”

"In this research we spoke about being in spaces where we are constantly reminded that we are different or unwelcome. We found that many disabled people and parents responded by forming relationships and creating communities where they felt at ease and a sense of ownership."

The topic resonated with research participants. One focus group member said: “But the feeling – I’ve been thinking about this, and belonging’s a really good word for it – ‘cos you just don’t. You just don’t belong when you are there on the outside and you’re not meaningfully participating.”



The research is also important as, instead of being based on the intentions and agendas of researchers and funding agencies, it places disabled people’s experiences and knowledge at the centre.

Researcher Dr Carey-Ann Morrison says, “The research is community-driven. Disabled people and their families spoke about issues that were important to them and their lives. We need more research that prioritises hearing directly from disabled people and families”

Dr Woodbury, a disabled researcher and activist, and Dr Morrison, a parent of a young boy with Down syndrome, were able to bring their own experiences to discussions when they spoke to disabled people and whānau about their experiences of belonging - or not - in different places.

“We found that the attitudes of people impacted upon disabled people’s sense of belonging,” Dr Morrison says. “Intentionally created disability spaces often came up as being a place where disabled people and families felt they belonged because they gave people opportunities to identify common experiences, learn new ways of talking about and understanding disability, and share useful information that helped in navigating the experience of disability – but even then, because of other factors such as age, race, impairment type or gender, some disabled people still felt they did not belong.”

“It’s very clear from our research that the intersection of disability, place and identity matters a great deal to disabled people’s feelings of belonging,” Waikato University’s Professor Johnston says. “We are excited to share the first phase of this research, and we will continue to work with and for disabled people in Aotearoa.”

Spaces of Belonging High Level Messages http://www.dpa.org.nz/store/doc/Spaces-of-Belonging---High-Level-Messages.docx

Spaces of Belonging Full Report http://www.dpa.org.nz/store/doc/Spaces-of-Belonging_Full-Report-FINAL-June-2019.docx


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Disabled Persons Assembly on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Beehive Protest Block Roads: Ihumātao Eviction Doesn't Stop Occupation

Police have pepper-sprayed two dogs and arrested three people at the scene of a stand-off over contested Māori land in Auckland.

The site at Ihumātao near Auckland Airport is due to be developed by Fletcher Building but has been the subject of a bitter dispute and occupation, and an eviction notice was served against occupiers yesterday.

Hundreds of demonstrators and dozens of police officers are now at the site, after a group of 50 stayed overnight. Three people were arrested yesterday. More>>

Ihumātao Protest In Wellington Blocks Street
Protesters have gathered near Parliament and blocked part of a nearby road over a dispute about contested land in Auckland. About 300 people gathered at Parliament, and protesters blocked Lambton Quay. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

███ ██████ ██ ██████: Ombudsman Like Treasury OIA Practice

Mr Boshier found there was a positive culture at the Treasury around the importance of the OIA and openness and transparency, consistent with the Treasury’s role as a provider of free and frank advice. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 