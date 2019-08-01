Open Polytechnic Supportive of Vocational Education Reform



Open Polytechnic supports the Government’s reforms to create a more collaborative, integrated national network for vocational education in New Zealand.

Chief Executive of Open Polytechnic, Dr Caroline Seelig, said the reforms will drive better, more flexible lifelong learning pathways for vocational students and a more responsive system for industry and employers.

“Open Polytechnic is the largest and specialist provider of vocational distance learning, and our learners make up one in every four polytechnic students in New Zealand.

“Distance learning has a key role to play in supporting a truly integrated national network and we are excited about the potential opportunities ahead.”

Dr Seelig said Open Polytechnic will be working constructively throughout the reform process to ensure students and staff are well supported during the transition period to the New Zealand Institute of Skills & Technology.

“Open Polytechnic learners will continue to have access to high quality learning and no disruption to their studies while changes are being made.”









