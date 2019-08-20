Clarification on Queenstown update
Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 1:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 20-year-old Otago man detained by Police when entering
Australia yesterday evening did not have a warrant to arrest
when he left New Zealand.
The warrant was issued after he
boarded the plane.
NZ Police are working with AFP and the
NZ Police liaison office based in Sydney to have the man
returned to New Zealand.
Queenstown Police continue to
investigate the fight in the town early on Sunday morning
and remain keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or
who has information that may
assist.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Commerce Commission: Retail Fuel "Not As Competitive As It Could Be"
The Commission has outlined some options it considers could improve competition. There are two broad sets of options it thinks may have the potential to help create a competitive wholesale market. These are:
• Greater contractual freedom to make it easier for resellers to switch between suppliers; and
• Enabling wider participation in the majors’ joint infrastructure, notably the shared terminals and supporting logistics involved in their borrow-and-loan system.
Further options, including improving the transparency of premium petrol prices, are discussed in the draft report. More>>