Clarification on Queenstown update



A 20-year-old Otago man detained by Police when entering Australia yesterday evening did not have a warrant to arrest when he left New Zealand.

The warrant was issued after he boarded the plane.

NZ Police are working with AFP and the NZ Police liaison office based in Sydney to have the man returned to New Zealand.

Queenstown Police continue to investigate the fight in the town early on Sunday morning and remain keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has information that may assist.

