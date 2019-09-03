Ministry response to Area School principals ballot result
Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 12:23 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Education
Ministry response to Area School principals ballot
result
Please attribute to Iona Holsted, Secretary for
Education:
The Ministry is pleased that area school
principals have voted to settle their collective agreement
out to 5 September 2022.
Read the Collective Agreement
Offer for Area School Principals
http://www.education.govt.nz/news/collective-agreement-offer-for-area-school-principals/
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap
Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment.
The bill already includes a cap on the total cost of borrowing, which means people taking out high-cost loans will never have to pay back more than twice the amount they originally borrowed, including interest and fees.More>>