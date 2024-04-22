Fine Weather Across The Country, Turning Wet And Windy On ANZAC Day

Covering period of Monday 22 - Thursday 25 April

The final week of the school holidays starts out with plenty of dry and fine weather across Aotearoa New Zealand. However, wet and windy conditions are expected for ANZAC Day.

A cool southwest flow covers Aotearoa New Zealand today, spreading a few showers over Auckland, but there’s still plenty of sunshine to be had elsewhere. This afternoon, a burst of stronger southerly winds and showers spread northwards over Marlborough, Wellington and the eastern North Island.

Winds are forecast to ease overnight after the showers clear Tairāwhiti Gisborne, causing temperatures to drop as a ridge of high pressure settles in. MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon comments, “Overnight temperatures are forecast to be lower than average for this time of year, and some of the South Island could be waking up to frost.”

Clear skies dominate through Tuesday and Wednesday, although a strengthening northwesterly flow in the south will drive cloud and showers up the west coast of the South Island. Showers turn to heavy rain over Fiordland on Wednesday night as a front closes in from the west, spreading northwards up the West Coast during the morning of ANZAC Day.

“The weather looks dry for Dawn Services in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland on ANZAC Day, but strengthening northwesterlies across the middle of the country mean it will be a windy one for the capital.” says Wotherspoon, “it’ll be worth taking a raincoat for the early morning services on the West Coast.”



