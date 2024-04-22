Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update - Body Located In Wellington Harbour

Monday, 22 April 2024, 3:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Inspector Haley Ryan.

Police continue to appeal for information that could help identify the woman located deceased in the water off Māhina Bay, Wellington Harbour on Sunday 21 April.

Police don’t yet know how the woman came to be in the harbour, but we believe she may have been walking in the York Bay area not long before she was located in the water.

If you were in the York Bay area at around 6am - 8am on Sunday morning and observed anything that could be of assistance to investigating officers, please contact Police.

The woman was wearing black-coloured active wear including a distinctive black lon- sleeved hooded sweatshirt that had an image of a large white rose on the front.

We would like to ask our community to check on family or friends who they know walk in the Eastbourne/York Bay area and who may have been walking there on Sunday morning. Please contact Police if they are unaccounted for.

The woman is believed to be NZ European aged between 60 – 70 years old, however we’re keeping an open mind and are interested in hearing from anyone whose adult female friend or relative is recently unaccounted for in the Wellington area.

If you have information that could assist Police with enquiries please call 105 or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz [1] using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 240421/0290.

