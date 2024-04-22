Hutt Mana Charitable Trust Announces Changes To Trust Deed

The Hutt Mana Charitable Trust today announced that following a period of community consultation, that it had confirmed amendments to change the way trustees are appointed, along with a modernisation of language in its Trust Deed.

“This is a progressive move that aligns with our commitment to community involvement and prudent financial management. The revised appointment process will save the Trust approximately $100,000.00 annually. These savings will be directly reinvested into the community, supporting grassroots projects, and continuing to build a sustainable asset base for the future benefit of our local communities. Thousands of people every year benefit from Hutt Mana grants, we currently have $45 million of assets under investment and distribute over $1 million per annum. We want to grow both of those amounts for generations to come.”

The Trust has revised its trustee appointment mechanism, transitioning from an expensive three-yearly election-based system to appointments made through a committee. The committee will be appointed when the first vacancies of trustees arise in late 2026 and will comprise one elected council representative from each of the councils within the Hutt Mana region, alongside a trustee from the Hutt Mana Charitable Trust. This change reflects the Trust’s commitment to maintaining democratic principles while enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of its operations.

The decision to modify the trust deed comes after careful consideration of community feedback, ensuring that the Trust continues to operate in the best interest of the communities it serves. There were 35 responses to consultation, with almost 80% agreeing to modernising the language and saving the costs on elections. Trustees Paul Swain (Upper Hutt), Anita Baker (Porirua), Nick Leggett (North Wellingotn), Tony Stallinger and Cambell Barry (Lower Hutt) unanimously endorsed the changes.

“Through this change, we are ensuring that the Trust remains a vital, responsive, and economically savvy participant in our region’s development. We are poised to continue supporting impactful community projects for generations to come,” added Nick Leggett.

