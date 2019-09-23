ChCh Attack Commission - Public submissions drawing to close

As the public submissions process draws to a close, and with more than 900 submissions received to date, the Royal Commission is still urging people to come forward if they have information which may help with its inquiries.

“We have twice extended our submission period due to the high level of interest from the people of New Zealand, to contribute to our inquiry,” said Royal Commission Chair, Sir William Young.

“I’d encourage anyone who hasn’t made a submission yet to do so,” said Member, Jacqui Caine. “We would still like to hear from community groups and organisations, experts or anyone who, because of their ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, whakapapa or interests, for example, may have personal experiences that can help us with our inquiry.”

The Royal Commission is investigating what State agencies knew about the accused before the attack; what, if anything, they did with that information; what else they could have done and what could be done to prevent such an attack in the future.

It is asking the public:

• What worries you most about the safety of your community?

• What should government agencies be doing to keep us all safe?

• What could be done differently?

People have until 5pm on Friday 27 September to share their thoughts.

Submissions can be made online through the Royal Commission’s website, by email or in writing.

Those wishing to make a submission can visit www.christchurchroyalcommission.nz or call 0800 222 987 for more information.

