Police Training Exercise - Wainuiomata

Members of the Wainuiomata community may notice an increased presence of Police, the New Zealand Defence Force, and Wellington Free Ambulance on Tuesday 30 April.

These groups will be conducting a training exercise on Moores Valley Road, from 9am to 11pm.

Members of the public may see Police in tactical uniforms carrying training firearms, some military vehicles, and smoke. There may also be some noise.

There is no cause of concern or danger for the public. However, if you have any concerns, please contact Police on 105.

These types of exercises could not happen without the support of our local communities, and we thank them for their cooperation and support.

