Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Training Exercise - Wainuiomata

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 7:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Members of the Wainuiomata community may notice an increased presence of Police, the New Zealand Defence Force, and Wellington Free Ambulance on Tuesday 30 April.

These groups will be conducting a training exercise on Moores Valley Road, from 9am to 11pm.

Members of the public may see Police in tactical uniforms carrying training firearms, some military vehicles, and smoke. There may also be some noise.

There is no cause of concern or danger for the public. However, if you have any concerns, please contact Police on 105.

These types of exercises could not happen without the support of our local communities, and we thank them for their cooperation and support.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 