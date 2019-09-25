Beverage Council Welcomes Container Refund Annoucement

“The New Zealand Beverage Council (NZBC) welcomes the announcement today that the Government is providing funding to start design work for a container refund scheme.

“As an industry, we share New Zealanders concerns about packaging waste and we know that as an industry, we have an important role to play in helping develop solutions,” says NZBC spokesperson Stephen Jones.

“Container refund schemes are utilised in a number of countries around the world and it is an option that is worth exploring in New Zealand,” says Mr Jones.

“Well designed schemes have the potential to lift New Zealand’s recycling rates and improve the quality of material collected. International experience suggests the best schemes are those that are run by industry, on a not-for-profit basis and with clear government targets.

“We are absolutely committed to working positively and collaboratively with Auckland and Marlborough Councils to develop a framework for world-class and cost-effective container refund scheme that works well for consumers, industry and recyclers for government consideration next year.”

