Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Free Speech Coalition set to appeal Phil Goff decision

Monday, 7 October 2019, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Free Speech Coalition

Free Speech Coalition set to appeal Phil Goff/Regional Facilities Auckland decision


07 October 2019
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Free Speech Coalition is to appeal last week’s decision of the High Court in relation to the Coalition’s judicial review of Regional Facilities Auckland’s decision to de-platform two controversial Canadian speakers last year, for which Mayor Phil Goff’s claimed responsibility.

The High Court determined that the Council’s decision was not ‘governmental’ in nature as no ‘public power’ was being exercised by RFA and the venue was not owned directly by the Council.

“This was a missed opportunity for the Court to deal with the substantive issue: whether the ‘thugs veto’ will be tolerated as a legitimate means of censoring speech,” says spokesperson for the Free Speech Coalition Dr David Cumin

“Our argument was that threats to health and safety to don’t provide a trump card for managers of publicly owned venues to pull the plug on controversial events. But the Court didn’t even look at the substantive question.”

“Regional Facilities Auckland receives tens of millions of dollars of ratepayer money every year to run the venues for the public good, yet the High Court said no public law or human rights duties apples. That cannot be right and it sets a dangerous precedent for Councils to get around the Bill of Rights Act. We need to challenge it. Public bodies should not be allowed to discriminate on the viewpoint of the speakers or the listeners or use weak threats as an excuse without taking into account our fundamental rights enshrined in law.”

“New Zealanders who believe that politicians and officials should not be allowed to dictate who we can and cannot hear from at publicly-owned venues helped get us this far and we need your support again to appeal. We are seeking judicial support for free speech against the hecklers who threaten protest and violence to force timid officials to pull the plug on events and shut down debate.”

“To fight for free speech over the thug’s veto, we’ll go to the Supreme Court if we need to.”

Donations to the appeal fund can be made at www.freespeechcoalition.nz/donate

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Free Speech Coalition on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Wellington.Scoop: Climate Change Activists Block Access To MBIE In Stout Street

Extinction Rebellion has been blocking the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on Stout Street in Wellington since this morning. MBIE is New Zealand’s ministry for oil, gas and minerals. The blockade is the first of 60 disruptive events planned by Extinction Rebellion in cities around the world.

Six people were attached with metal pipes to a pink car at the Lambton Quay end of Stout Street. The car’s wheels have been removed to make it immovable. More>>

 

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

Up To One Million People In Lower North Island: Tū Ora Compass Over Data Breach

The Ministry of Health has been working closely with Tū Ora Compass Health Primary Health Organisation (PHO) following confirmation of illegal cyber access to its computer system. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow. More>>

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 