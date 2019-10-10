Industrial Dispute Settled at Port Otago

Industrial Dispute Settled at Port Otago: Overtime Ban Lifted

The Rail and Maritime Transport Union and the Maritime Union of New Zealand have settled their two month long running dispute with Port Otago.

‘Members of the Combined Unions have voted overwhelmingly this afternoon to settle on the basis of an offer from Port Otago that meets our concerns around fatigue management and delivers a 9.27% compounded pay increase with backdating over three years,’ said Combined Union’s spokesperson John Kerr.

‘There has been an overtime ban in place at Port Otago for over two months and that has been lifted forthwith. From here we will move to vote on ratification of the new collective agreement as soon as is practicable. We are looking forward to working with port management on ensuring a safe and productive workplace from hereon,’ he said.

