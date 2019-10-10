Industrial Dispute Settled at Port Otago
Thursday, 10 October 2019, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Rail And Maritime Transport Union
Industrial Dispute Settled at Port Otago: Overtime Ban
Lifted
The Rail and Maritime Transport Union and the
Maritime Union of New Zealand have settled their two month
long running dispute with Port Otago.
‘Members of
the Combined Unions have voted overwhelmingly this afternoon
to settle on the basis of an offer from Port Otago that
meets our concerns around fatigue management and delivers a
9.27% compounded pay increase with backdating over three
years,’ said Combined Union’s spokesperson John Kerr.
‘There has been an overtime ban in place at Port Otago
for over two months and that has been lifted forthwith. From
here we will move to vote on ratification of the new
collective agreement as soon as is practicable. We are
looking forward to working with port management on ensuring
a safe and productive workplace from hereon,’ he said.
ENDS
