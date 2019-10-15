Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ Maori Council launches new program, “Eke Runga”

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 3:28 pm
Press Release: Maori Council

NZ Maori Council launches new program, “Eke Runga”, to lift Maori from poverty

“If we are truly to solve the challenge of poverty within the Te Ao Maori world we must lift our people from the low wage and low skills growth side of the economy. At the same time we must continue to ensure our people, no matter where they are, not only are able to save for retirement, they enter their latter years financially secure. This means Government, business and industry opening the doors and not being afraid to take a punt.” Matthew Tukaki, Executive Director of the New Zealand Maori Council

“We all know the statistics, Maori are mainly part of the lower wage and lower skills side of the economy. Speak to any of our people and the vast majority live from payday to payday and are often trapped in the cycle of deepening debt and poverty. If we are truly going to change the dynamic we need to ensure we are bold and brave and start the mahi now.” Tukaki said

“The first thing we intend to do is now work on a national mentoring program and intern program. To do that Maori Council is going to want to build partnerships with some of biggest homegrown companies and multi-nationals. I want to see business and industry building more creative pathways to a career in the higher skills side of the economy and sometimes that means programs that look past the qualifications and into the passion of the person. I can tell you as someone who has run the worlds largest employment companies thatg often your best results are achieved by taking on a passionate person and training them up.” Tukaki said

“This new national program will also reach out into our regions and seek to ensure that our kids and young people are not excluded because of distance and location – the program will be called Eke Runga, to aspire to lofty heights, and no matter where our kids are we want to support them to reach their full potential.” Tukaki said

“To help with the roll-out of the program we will also be establishing a national network of mentors to provide work place support for both the employer and the employee – to navigate through the cultural differences, to iron out the kinks as people begin their employment journey and more.” Tukaki said

“In addition to this we will focus work on those of our people in their middle years. Of working to transition our people into a second career where they may have to exit what they have been doing – it could be through redundancy – it could be because of health. The example I often use is where our people who work in the trades sector. The reality is that when you hit fifty the joints give it and you just can’t lay those bricks or plumb that drain – so instead of languishing on the benefit and entering into retirement in poverty lets work with you to embark on a second career.” Tukaki said

“Eke Runga is about aspiration to reach lofty heights for all of our people. Over the next few weeks the details of to the market strategy will be finalised and I can tell you that we will be launching the new online platform at the end of November and this will be shortly followed by the Council supporting each of its sixteen Districts to begin the building of hubs across the country. Whether they be digital futures, more skills and therefore higher wages in the community and social services sector we have one aim in mind – to use employment to lift our people from debt and low wages and into home ownership and into retirement with peace of mind and putea in the bank.” Tukaki said

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington

For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).

Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.

To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 