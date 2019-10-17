Ecolabel evidence a boost for World Ecolabel Day

17 October 2019



Today is World Ecolabel Day and to mark the occasion New Zealand’s premier ecolabel has released a study showing the powerful environmental effect of ecolabelled products.

Measuring the Impact of Ecolabels, an international study carried out by the Global Ecolabelling Network (GEN), found that by using ECNZ-verified sanitary, paint and cleaning products, consumers can significantly reduce their environmental impact and annual emissions.

Results of the study revealed that using ECNZ-labelled toilet paper may have saved an estimated 21,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2018. To put that into perspective, the Auckland Sky Tower weighs 21,000 tonnes. Similarly, by using hand-dishwashing detergent with the ECNZ ecolabel, kiwis may have avoided exposure to more than 75,000 litres of the most persistent substances. That’s approximately 37,500 2L bottles worth of unnecessary chemicals avoiding our waterways through ECNZ verification.

The study also shows that consumers who used ECNZ-licensed paint may have helped save around 3,000 tonnes of pollutants being emitted to air last year when compared to other locally manufactured paints. That’s the equivalent weight of approximately more than 1,000 of New Zealand’s native kiwi birds.

General Manager Francesca Lipscombe says that the study findings are a big coup for ECNZ and the products and services who carry the ecolabel. In New Zealand more than 50 companies have put their faith in the ECNZ label with more than 1,600 ECNZ-licensed products and services now available.* “The research was undertaken to shine the spotlight on ecolabels and the significant role they play in reducing environmental impacts. ECNZ licensees are committed to obtaining and retaining their licence by following environmental best-practice,” she says.

As the official and only Type I ecolabel in New Zealand, ECNZ puts its licensed products and services through a rigorous verification process before giving them the seal of approval. Products and services that carry the ECNZ label have been verified by independent auditors and have met the most stringent environmental standards across their whole product life-cycle.

Ms. Lipscombe believes the findings give testimony to the power behind leadership ecolabels which build trust, protect against false green claims, and stand for superior environmental performance through independent, third-party certification. “Leading a climate-positive lifestyle can start somewhere as simple as your shopping cart. For consumers, it’s not always easy to tell which products are genuinely green and which are greenwash. This study proves the effectiveness of the ECNZ ecolabel and is worth celebrating.”

This World Ecolabel Day, shoppers, purchasers and manufacturers around the globe will celebrate the very best green products and services, with ecolabels from nearly 60 countries taking part in the celebrations.

World Ecolabel Day was the brainstorm of members of GEN, a consortium of life cycle-based environmental labels including ECNZ. Board Chair for the Global Ecolabelling Network Bjorn-Erik Lonn says little changes made by everyone create a huge effect, making the much-needed bigger changes possible. “Developing, purchasing and using products that meet the strict requirements of an ecolabel supports the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations General Assembly, particularly Goal number 12 on Responsible Production and Consumption,” he says.

