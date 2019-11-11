Waikato DHB commissioners should demand training money back



Waikato DHB commissioners should demand training money back

11 NOVEMBER 2019



Responding to reports that a former Waikato DHB member undertook a $5,000 taxpayer-funded training course after she was sacked, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“The value to taxpayers for Crystal Beavis’s training was nil. All the benefit landed with Ms Beavis herself – which was presumably why she went ahead with the course despite being sacked. The Commissioners now in charge at Waikato DHB should demand that she repay the money, on the basis that it was used solely for personal benefit.”

“The DHB’s Commissioners have been put in place to take a hard line on financial decisions. If they publicly state their expectation that Crystal Beavis will pay the money back, this will help to set a precedent preventing future DHB members from using their ratepayer-funded perks for personal gain.”

