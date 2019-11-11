Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Waikato DHB commissioners should demand training money back

Monday, 11 November 2019, 2:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union


Waikato DHB commissioners should demand training money back
11 NOVEMBER 2019


Responding to reports that a former Waikato DHB member undertook a $5,000 taxpayer-funded training course after she was sacked, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“The value to taxpayers for Crystal Beavis’s training was nil. All the benefit landed with Ms Beavis herself – which was presumably why she went ahead with the course despite being sacked. The Commissioners now in charge at Waikato DHB should demand that she repay the money, on the basis that it was used solely for personal benefit.”

“The DHB’s Commissioners have been put in place to take a hard line on financial decisions. If they publicly state their expectation that Crystal Beavis will pay the money back, this will help to set a precedent preventing future DHB members from using their ratepayer-funded perks for personal gain.”
ENDS


© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Police: Armed Response Team In Low Level Arrest, 'Preventative' Patrols

The footage showed two officers, at least one with a Glock pistol, talking to a man sitting in a car on the side of the road. No other police cars or officers can be seen.

Police later said the stop was entirely appropriate, and resulted in the man being arrested without incident for "breaching conditions".

They said he was known to have carried firearms, but he was not charged with any gun offences in this case. They also said that the Armed Response Teams could more broadly undertake "preventative patrolling" in "high risk" locations. More>>

 

Startable Political Party: Sustainable NZ Party Holds Launch

The party's leader, Vernon Tava, told supporters at their launch over the weekend that the party will be pro environment, science and business. More>>

  • Out-Link - Sue Bradford: Is Sustainable NZ an endangered species from its birth? Or are friends in the wings? — Pundit

    • Children's Commissioner Comment: Damning Oranga Tamariki Review Of Uplift Case

    “The practice review released by Oranga Tamariki today is rigorous and robust. However, it describes a litany of failure at every step. It is a damning indictment of inadequate social work practice. Many social workers will welcome the light being shone on this case." More>>

    ALSO:

    Environment Commissioner: ‘Huge’ Data Gaps Undermine Stewardship

    Environment Commissioner Simon Upton says ‘huge’ gaps in data and knowledge undermine our stewardship of the environment and is calling for concerted action to improve the system. More>>

  • Image via Out-Link - Focusing Aotearoa New Zealand’s environmental reporting system
  • Science Media Centre - Measuring changes to our environment – Expert Reaction
  • Local Govt NZ - LGNZ backs call for better environmental reporting
  • Environmental Defence Society - EDS endorses Commissioner for the Environment’s report
  • Federated Farmers - Environment data gaps no basis for current policy swings

    • Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

    The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

    Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

    ALSO:

    "Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

    The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

    ALSO:

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
    • NewsWire.co.nz
     
     
     