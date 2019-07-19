Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Science thrives in the Waikato

Friday, 19 July 2019, 12:10 pm
Press Release: The Kudos Awards

19th July 2019

MEDIA RELEASE

Science thrives in the Waikato as Kudos Awards names finalists for 2019

This year’s Kudos Awards finalists continue to prove that science thrives in Hamilton and the Waikato.

Eighteen finalists have been named in the region’s prestigious science excellence awards recognising research and scientific innovations in agriculture, medical, engineering, environmental, ICT and education.

Finalist achievements range from proven new ways to reduce and eliminate the use of antibiotics for mastitis in cattle; to genetic variations reducing nitrogen leaching; to improving outcomes for trauma patients; to world leading research on survival of marine species and coastal impacts shaping our coastlines, to major scientific engineering that will change both the human health and process industries. Not named in the list is the eminent scientist who will receive the supreme award for lifetime contribution to science. That identity will be revealed on awards night.

“Our finalists are a reflection of the calibre of scientists living and working across our region. We are delighted to be able to recognise their work and the contribution they are making to the region. This is something worth celebrating” says Prof. Ross Lawrenson, chair of the Kudos Science Trust. “Being able to showcase the wealth of scientific expertise and achievements from Waikato is inspiring for our community and region. Finalists are role models for our next generation.The Trust is also working hard through its Science Spinners program to inspire our young people and communities to recognise the value of science and how it can impact and empower lives”.


ends



