Fine Weekend for Most

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 11:33 am
Press Release: MetService


25 July 2019

MetService is forecasting an uneventful weather weekend for much of the country. While a ridge dominates the weather map bringing fine weather to most, a low departs the Far North on Saturday and a trough approaches Westland on Sunday.

That low will bring periods of rain to the Far North on Saturday, but after that, things are looking settled for the North Island. In the south, the approaching trough brings showers on Saturday and on Sunday rain to the west, but the east stays dry and partly cloudy.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James says, “A ridge of high pressure over the country makes it difficult for any rain makers to get in, so we’re expecting a mostly fine weekend for many parts of New Zealand. Winds do stay fairly light while we remain under this ridge, so there is still a risk of morning fog, mainly for Waikato and the central North Island.”

“There will, however, be rain for the west coast of the South Island on Sunday, and we are also expecting cloud and a shower or two for eastern areas from Northland to Bay of Plenty,” James continued.

This will be good news those attending the All Blacks Test against the Springboks in Wellington, with a dry night and moderate northerlies expected. Wrap up warm through with temps likely to drop to near 10C during the match.

To see how the weekend is shaping up at your place or your favourite skifield if you’re hitting the slopes, head to metservice.com

ALSO:

