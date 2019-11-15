House fire, Aranui

Police will make enquiries into the circumstances of the fire.

Cordons and a scene guard are currently in place.

Police were called to Gosport Street to assist Fire and Emergency about 2.15am.

One person has died following a house fire overnight in Aranui, Christchurch.

Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.

“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.

Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>