Police Urge People To Take Care Around Our Waterways

A man was successfully rescued yesterday after being taken out to sea at the Waitaki River Mouth.

Around 12.20pm, a report was made to Police of a man in need of assistance in the water.

The man, with no lifejacket or flotation aid, spent around 45 minutes in freezing water before being rescued.

While it is fortunate that emergency services were contacted and provided a swift and successful response in this instance, it’s a reminder that water safety is key.

Police urge anyone going near waters, no matter the skill level, to take the basic precautions to keep themselves safe in case something goes wrong.

Always wear a lifejacket when boating or fishing, and have a waterproof bag to put your phone into to put inside your lifejacket, so it is always with you.

If you’re swimming or surfing, ensure you stick to your limits, and if in doubt as to the conditions, don’t go in.

Tell someone where you are going and when you will come back – this can be crucial information for us to locate you.

Be aware of your surroundings and the dangers they may have – check the local marine weather forecast before you go and expect both weather and water state changes.

Our Southern rivers can be dangerous, and with the incoming winter weather, the water temperature is much lower, meaning it will be less likely you’ll survive.

Police urge people to change their mindset from ‘It won’t happen to me’ to ‘What if it does?’

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

