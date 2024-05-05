Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update In Taiharuru Search

Sunday, 5 May 2024, 1:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The search for the fisherman missing near Taiharuru just before midnight on 1 May is continuing today, including shoreline searches and an aerial search using a drone.

We continue to acknowledge the support of our partners who have assisted with the search efforts including Coastguard Tutukaka volunteers, Northland Coastguard Air Patrol and Ruakākā Surf Lifesaving Patrol.

Police is not in a position to confirm the names of the missing person or the fisherman located deceased.

