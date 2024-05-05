Update In Taiharuru Search

The search for the fisherman missing near Taiharuru just
before midnight on 1 May is continuing today, including
shoreline searches and an aerial search using a
drone.
We continue to acknowledge the support of our
partners who have assisted with the search efforts including
Coastguard Tutukaka volunteers, Northland Coastguard Air
Patrol and Ruakākā Surf Lifesaving Patrol.
Police is
not in a position to confirm the names of the missing person
or the fisherman located
deceased.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!