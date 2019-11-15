Detours following slip on SH6, Nelson

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes following a slip on SH6 north of Nelson.

Road users heading to Nelson from Marlborough: detour via SH63 at St Arnaud then turn right at SH6 Kawatiri Junction.

Road users heading to Marlborough from Nelson: detour via SH6 south, then turn left at SH63 Kawatiri Junction.

All other north and southbound traffic is advised to travel via SH1, Kaikoura.

