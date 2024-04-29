Man Arrested Following Aggravated Robbery, Westgate

A man is due to face the Court today for his alleged role in an aggravated robbery in Westgate on Sunday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City CIB, says Police investigating the incident at a West Auckland shopping centre were later made aware of a vehicle of interest travelling in Manurewa.

“Just after 9pm on Sunday, Police responded to reports of the vehicle travelling on Browns Road.

“The Police Air Support Unit, Eagle, was soon above to provide directions to units on the ground.

“The vehicle allegedly failed to stop for Police when signalled to do so and was observed driving in a concerning manner throughout the area.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says the vehicle eventually came to a stop on Rowandale Road.

“The driver left the area on foot, however was located and taken into custody a short time later without further incident.”

The 27-year-old man has since been arrested and charged in relation to this incident.

“He is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court this morning on charges relating to aggravated robbery and failing to stop.”

While the matter is now before the Court, and Police are limited in further comment, enquiries into the incident yesterday afternoon are continuing.

“We continue to ask anyone with information on the incident who have not yet spoken to Police to please get in touch.

“As we have previously said, the Operation Dusk investigation team making enquiries into recent alleged offending at jewellery stores in Tāmaki Makaurau, are reviewing and assessing whether this incident is associated with previous incidents of the same nature,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

We ask anyone with footage or information which may assist to please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at 105.police.govt.nz using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240412/0735.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

