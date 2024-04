Serious Crash, Maraekakaho Road, Longlands - Eastern

Police are responding to a two vehicle crash on Maraekakaho Road at the roundabout intersecting with Longlands Road and State Highway 2.

The crash was reported around 8:50am.

It appears three people are in serious conditions.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media