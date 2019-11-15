Fatal fire in Christchurch
Friday, 15 November 2019, 1:42 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fatal fire in Christchurch
Fire and Emergency New Zealand
is working alongside Police at the scene of a fatal fire in
Christchurch.
Emergency Services were called to the fire
at Gosport Street in Aranui just after 2am this
morning.
The two-storey house was well involved when our
crews arrived at the scene.
Christchurch Metro Area
Commander Dave Stackhouse says while crews were inside they
discovered a deceased person.
He says a male and a young
child escaped the fire.
The house was fitted with working
smoke alarms which alerted one of the occupants.
Dave
Stackhouse says an Iwi liaison officer is on scene and
supporting the family.
He says the thoughts of Fire and
Emergency New Zealand are with the family at this tragic
time.
ENDS
