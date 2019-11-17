Canterbury Police thank Cup and Show Week attendees

"Canterbury Police thank Cup and Show Week attendees"

Canterbury Police would like to thank those who attended the Cup and Show Week events held at Riccarton Racecourse today.

The event was a great success thanks to good-natured attendees, and the hard work of a number of organisations leading into and during the event who ensured it ran smoothly.

Police made three arrests for minor offences, but overall were pleased with the behaviour of those who attended.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

