Update: Police appeal for witnesses following homicide

Inspector Mike Bowman, Southland Area Commander:

Police are continuing to investigate following the discovery of a woman’s body in Invercargill yesterday morning.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any unusual activity or suspicious vehicles in the Fosbender Park and Oreti River areas near Dunns Road between approximately 3:30am and 9am on the 17th.

Anyone with information is urged to call 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A scene guard will remain in place at a North Road, Waikiwi address overnight and into the morning as examinations continue at the scene.





