Update: Police appeal for witnesses following homicide
Monday, 18 November 2019, 8:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Mike Bowman, Southland Area
Commander:
Police are continuing to investigate
following the discovery of a woman’s body in Invercargill
yesterday morning.
Officers would like to speak to anyone
who may have seen any unusual activity or suspicious
vehicles in the Fosbender Park and Oreti River areas near
Dunns Road between approximately 3:30am and 9am on the
17th.
Anyone with information is urged to call
105.
Information can also be provided anonymously through
Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
A scene guard will remain
in place at a North Road, Waikiwi address overnight and into
the morning as examinations continue at the
scene.
