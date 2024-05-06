Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Public Submissions Open For Proposed Brothel Control Bylaw 2024

Monday, 6 May 2024, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council has approved a recommendation to undertake public consultation on the draft Brothel Control Bylaw 2024 | Kā Ture Whakahaere.

Proposed amendments include moderately increasing the size of permitted areas in Queenstown and Wānaka, adding a purpose provision to the bylaw, and removing the restriction that brothels may not be located at or below ground level, within the permitted activity areas.

People can view the draft bylaw and make submissions via the Council’s Let’s Talk website: https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/brothel-control-bylaw-2024.

Submissions on the proposed bylaw are now open and close at 5.00pm, 5 June. A public hearing is scheduled to be held on 25 June 2024.

The development and enforcement of a brothel control bylaw is undertaken by Council, however, the registration of brothels is done by the Ministry of Justice in accordance with the Prostitution Reform Act 2003. Any legislative or commercial information regarding brothels is not held by Council.

