Serious crash - Linwood Road, Karaka - Counties Manukau
Monday, 18 November 2019, 8:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are attending a serious crash on Linwood Road,
Karaka.
The crash was reported shortly before 7am and
occurred near Te Hihi School.
The crash involved a single
vehicle crashing into a power pole.
One person has
critical injuries as a result of the crash.
Linwood Road
is closed at Batty Road and there are further closures at
McKenzie Road and Kingseat Road and Glenbrook Road and
Kingseat Road.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords
The key changes include:
- Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords.
- Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement...
- Improve compliance with the law by increasing financial penalties and introducing new tools to take direct action against parties who are not meeting their obligations. More>>