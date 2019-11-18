Serious crash, SH 1 at Selwyn River Bridge
Monday, 18 November 2019, 2:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a serious crash at the
Selwyn River Bridge south of Burnham.
Initial reports are
that two people have sustained injuries following the
two-vehicle crash.
SH 1 is currently closed and diversions
are in place.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
