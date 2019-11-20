Blockage/Breakdown on highway - Western Hutt Rd/Fairway Dr
Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 8:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The southbound lane at the intersection of Western Hutt Road
and Fairway Drive, Belmont, is blocked following a breakdown
around 6.20am.
Motorists should expect delays and are
asked to avoid the area if
possible.
