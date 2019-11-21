Traffic disruptions to section of Redwood Street

21 November 2019





Between now and Christmas people can expect delays from the Muller Road/Redwood Street intersection up to the Easthaven Place/Redwood Street intersection as Council carries out part of its stormwater network upgrade to the Town Branch Drain. This is a significant section of Council’s infrastructure upgrade across Blenheim.



Residents are advised to avoid this section of Redwood Street, when possible while this work is underway, to avoid congestion and delays.

Local residents are also advised that there will be water shutdowns in the area but these will be kept to a minimum and residents will be provided with notice prior to each one.

This phase of preparatory work is expected to be completed by Christmas. The main part of the project will begin in mid-January 2020 when construction of an 80m buried stormwater culvert running south along Redwood Street from Muller Road will take place. The new culvert will then go east across Redwood Street and along the channel of the Town Branch Drain for about 70m.

