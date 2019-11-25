Firearm collection events for five days in Palmerston North

Police look forward to seeing firearms owners in Palmerston North this week as part of the amnesty and buy-back for prohibited firearms and parts, which ends on 20 December 2019.

Time is running out for those of you who have not yet handed-in your prohibited items and want to be compensated.

You need to get online, notify Police of your intention and, most importantly, get to a Police-run collection event near you.

Collection events will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, 26 and 27 November, from 1pm -7pm.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 28 – 30 November, the events will run from 10.30am – 3.30pm.

All of the events this week will be held at Awapuni Racecourse, entry on Te Wanaka Road, Palmerston North.

For those firearm owners who are still unsure of whether their firearm is prohibited, you need to get onto Police’s website or call 0800 311 311 to check.

Don’t leave it until after 20 December 2019 to discover they are.

This is also a good opportunity to hand in any firearms under amnesty – no questions asked.

From 20 December 2019 it will be illegal to have any of these prohibited items in your possession - don’t risk prosecution and losing your firearms licence.

The laws won’t be changing – so don’t hold out.

For more information go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

