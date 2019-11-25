Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Firearm collection events for five days in Palmerston North

Monday, 25 November 2019, 6:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

"Firearm collection events on for five days in Palmerston North – don’t miss out "

Police look forward to seeing firearms owners in Palmerston North this week as part of the amnesty and buy-back for prohibited firearms and parts, which ends on 20 December 2019.

Time is running out for those of you who have not yet handed-in your prohibited items and want to be compensated.

You need to get online, notify Police of your intention and, most importantly, get to a Police-run collection event near you.

Collection events will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, 26 and 27 November, from 1pm -7pm.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 28 – 30 November, the events will run from 10.30am – 3.30pm.

All of the events this week will be held at Awapuni Racecourse, entry on Te Wanaka Road, Palmerston North.

For those firearm owners who are still unsure of whether their firearm is prohibited, you need to get onto Police’s website or call 0800 311 311 to check.

Don’t leave it until after 20 December 2019 to discover they are.

This is also a good opportunity to hand in any firearms under amnesty – no questions asked.

From 20 December 2019 it will be illegal to have any of these prohibited items in your possession - don’t risk prosecution and losing your firearms licence.

The laws won’t be changing – so don’t hold out.

For more information go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

The coalition government still seems unable (or unwilling) to respond in any meaningful way to the slew of progressive recommendations contained in the Welfare Export Advisory Group report – which, in effect, has been shelved since February.

On another front though, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

 

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

Advocates Call For Change: Benefit Relationship Rules "Lose-Lose Situation"

Child Poverty Action Group, Auckland Action Against Poverty, and Action Station have written an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying the rules are punitive and harmful. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

Fossil Fuel Investment: ACC Must Lead On Climate Change

As the largest publicly owned investor in New Zealand, the ACC board should divest from fossil fuels, demonstrating our leadership role on climate change, Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick said today. More>>

ALSO:

Total Officers, Up Less: Coalition's 1800 New Police Officers

The Coalition commitment to add 1800 new Police officers to frontline policing has been achieved with the graduation of 59 constables from the Royal New Zealand Police College today. More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 