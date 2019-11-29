Arrest following investigation into walking track attacks

Police make arrest following investigation into walking track attacks on women "

Police have arrested a person following an investigation into a spate of attacks on women on walking tracks in Auckland.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and will be appearing in the Youth Court tomorrow on the following charges:

- 3x Wounding with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm

- Assault with intent to commit sexual violation

- Assault with intent to injure

The charges relate to five alleged incidents between August and November, three of which occurred on Auckland’s North Shore and two in West Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill from Waitemata CIB says the investigation is ongoing and Police cannot rule out the possibility of further charges.

“We want to thank the public for the information they’ve provided to Police throughout our investigation.

“We know these incidents have caused significant concern in these communities and our team of detectives have been working hard to hold the alleged offender to account.”

As the matter is before the courts, Police is not in a position to comment further.

